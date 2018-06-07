Racial Profiling? Innocent Black Woman Forced To Remove Clothing In Target To “Prove” She Didn’t Steal [Video]

Ashanea Davis claims in a new lawsuit against a Southfield, Michigan Target store that she was racially profiled. She was asked to remove her clothing after being cuffed and taken to a back room, to prove she didn’t take a bikini. She believes it’s because she’s Black.

“To obtain her freedom has to pull up her shirt with two male employees at target to prove she hasn’t stolen a bikini top and then she has to pull down her pants to prove she hasn’t stolen a bikini bottom. And only then would they let her leave target,” according to attorney Jasmine Rand.

Crazy. Ashanea is now considering filing a suit against the store.