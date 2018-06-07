“Growing Up Hip-Hop” Exclusive: Watch What Happens When Romeo Reunites With Newly Single Angela Simmons [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

A new episode of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive… Ya boy Romeo looks about ready to shoot his shot again.

Here’s the full rundown on the episode

Season 4, Episode 3: GAME OF THRONES
Game night at Pepa’s house spirals into fight night! Dame and Pep clash over the severity of Boogie’s addiction while Briana enters to confront a nasty rumor. Angela and Romeo reunite for the first time since Angela’s breakup. Tune in Tonight at 9/8c on WEtv

https://bossip.com/1646346/growing-up-hip-hop-exclusive-watch-what-happens-when-romeo-reunites-with-newly-single-angela-simmons-video/
