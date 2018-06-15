MILFy Goodness: Is It Us Or Is Momma Joseline The Most Banging Joseline?

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on Apr 30, 2018 at 9:22pm PDT

Joseline Is A Banging Momma

Joseline has gotten a bad wrap for years. Is she loud? Yes. Is she full of drama? Certainly. However, the world has missed her on Love & Hip-Hop and she’s kept it low-key as of late. And you know what? It looks good on her. Motherhood and getting herself together has added to quite the glo up. Or maybe she always was like this. Who knows.

Whatever the case, take a look and see how momma Joseline is looking as good as ever.