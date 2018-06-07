Future’s Fly-Out Friend Shamartess Spills ALL The Dirty Sprite About Her Botched Boo’ship

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

🖤 glasses from @_jamaiicaaa 🖤

A post shared by Shamartess Whitsett (@shamartesss) on

Image via Instagram/Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

Future’s Fly-Out Girl Explains What Went Wrong

The now-legendary urban tale about a hopeful young woman’s experience with America’s favorite Actavis-sippin’ MC blew up social media yesterday.

Today, Shamartess Whitsett, who was perceived to be an IG model, is setting the record straight about who she is and exactly what happened on her Future fly-out.

Check out her interview with Boom 103.9 in Philly:

What do you think of Shamartess’ story? Flip the page to see more of her.

Had a man last year… life goes on 💃🏾

A post shared by Shamartess Whitsett (@shamartesss) on

I’m nothing like the women that chase you … I make you come get me 😏

A post shared by Shamartess Whitsett (@shamartesss) on

When you try to make your hair wet so you can have 🔥🔥🔥 pics😂

A post shared by Shamartess Whitsett (@shamartesss) on

❤️

A post shared by Shamartess Whitsett (@shamartesss) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Multi, News, Put on Blast

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus