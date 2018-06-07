Future’s Fly-Out Friend Shamartess Spills ALL The Dirty Sprite About Her Botched Boo’ship
- By Bossip Staff
Future’s Fly-Out Girl Explains What Went Wrong
The now-legendary urban tale about a hopeful young woman’s experience with America’s favorite Actavis-sippin’ MC blew up social media yesterday.
Today, Shamartess Whitsett, who was perceived to be an IG model, is setting the record straight about who she is and exactly what happened on her Future fly-out.
Check out her interview with Boom 103.9 in Philly:
