RHOA Rumor Control: Andy Cohen Responds To Rumors That He Pulled Pregnant Kenya’s Peach

Andy Cohen Responds To Kenya Moore Firing Rumors

Andy Cohen knows people think Kenya Moore’s peach was pulled from RHOA and he’s issuing a response.

The Bravo exec was recently asked by Hollywood Life about Kenya’s fate amid rumors that she’s been demoted to a “friend of the show” while Eva Marcille’s been upgraded to a peach holder.

According to Andy, however, they’re still in “negotiations.”

“We are figuring out next season right now,” he told Hollywood Life.

SUUUUUURE Andy.

Not only that, he reaffirmed that Kim Zolciak’s gone and sticking to her own show Tardy For The Party.

“She’s doing Tardy for the Party now,” said Andy. “But I’m sure she does not want to come back.”

Interestingly enough, the rumors about Phaedra Parks possibly reclaiming her peach weren’t addressed.

Who do YOU think will be on RHOA season 11???