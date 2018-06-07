DL Hughley Says Kim Kardashian Got Black Woman Released To Save Kanye West Blackness & It Was NOT Genuine [Video]
Think it would be safe to say, DL Hughley dislikes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. When asked by TMZ about Kim Kardashian assisting in the release of Alice Marie Johnson, like a lot of black people, DL says he doesn’t believe she was genuine and thinks it was all for show…
This is him before the TMZ interview… LOL
Maaaaan… Don’t believe the hype😑 #TeamDL #pawn #FuckTrump #Repost @miculturaentertainment with @get_repost ・・・ My face when Kim Kardashian is making moves to free prisoners at the White House 😂. This country has turned into a fucking bad reality show, kinda like the apprentice. Don’t be fooled though @realdonaldtrump releasing a black prisoner was only for show and well Kim was trying to save her husbands sold out blackness. Buying into the bullshit that these acts from either of them were out of kindness and humanity is like believing the devil when he promises you that he won’t burn you. #whatchutalkinboutwillis #wtf #realdlhughley #dlhughley @realdlhughley