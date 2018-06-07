Diddy, DJ Khaled, Fergie And Meghan Trainor Talk Props, Battles And Not Replacing Charlie Walk On Season 2 Of “The Four”

“The Four,” returns tonight Thursday June 7th to Fox and BOSSIP had the opportunity to sit down with the judges Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and host Fergie earlier this week to discuss details about the show and upcoming season.

Diddy and Fergie discussed how much they respect Evvie and why they chose her as the winner of the competition.

“I wouldn’t want to go up against Evvie in a battle,” Fergie laughed.

Diddy further explained that he’s been working with her everyday In the studio and they plan on releasing something soon.

Combs also spoke on Charlie Walk who was the 4th judge on the show who will not be returning due to past sexual misconduct allegations. It was confirmed that the show will not be replacing Walk.

“We just felt like the chemistry we had with the three of us was really developed and at a great place and we wanted it to be less about what the judges had to say and more about the artist performing. We actually did fill that 4th seat through the audience being able to vote, they’re our 4th seat,” Diddy said.

Khaled and Trainor also shed light on what we could expect from the upcoming season. As we know from last season Trainor seemed to get emotional as she grew attached to the contents while Khaled entertained the crowd with his props which ranged from a candle and blowhorn to popcorn and a scarf.

“I never plan it. The airhorn thing is what I come from. The dance off and Miami. If something is fire then you hit off the airhorn,” said Khaled. “And the candle is my favorite candle. It’s all over my house. It’s a vibe thing like my personal spa and the popcorn, I love popcorn.”

Season 2 of “The Four,” returns tonight on Fox 8/7c on Fox.