Exclusive: TWO Of Mary J. Blige’s Homes In Foreclosure

Bank Says Singer Stopped Making Payments On Two Of Her Mansions

She made a fresh start earlier this year when she divorced her alleged cheater husband Kendu Isaacs.

But it looks like Mary J. Blige still hasn’t been able to off shake her husband or their legal troubles after a bank sued the pair and started foreclosure proceedings and claimed they’ve stopped making payments on two of her palatial homes, BOSSIP can reveal.

Last month, Apex Bank sued both Blige and Isaacs to foreclose on properties in Cresskill and Saddle River, NJ, claiming the pair hadn’t made payments in months. In the first lawsuit, Blige and Isaacs are accused of not paying down the $8.1 million mortgage that Blige used to buy the Saddle River estate for $12.3 million 10 years ago. The property boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a studio, media room, library and staff quarters.

The second suit accuses Blige and her ex of defaulting on another $2 million mortgage that she used to buy another place a few towns over. Blige bought that home back in 2001, and the 6,100 square foot home has six bedrooms, a master suite on its own private floor and sits on an acre lot.

The bank wants control of the two homes and Blige and Isaacs out ASAP. It was unclear Thursday who lived in the properties, but one was taken off the market shortly after the couple’s divorce became final.

Besides the lawsuits, Blige and Isaacs are dealing with more money troubles: namely the more than $5 million in federal tax liens from the IRS for income earned from 2009 through 2010 through 2011 and 2015, the liens state.

Neither Blige nor Isaacs had responded to the foreclosure as of Thursday, according to court records.