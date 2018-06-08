Guys, WTF Is Going On With Wendy Williams’ CGI Feet In This Pic?

Wendy Williams girl you good in this picture but baaaaby who you tryna fool we know them feet ARE NOT yours! 😩💀😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDDuYIHszO — Hollywood (@That_Guy_Trei) June 7, 2018

Wendy Williams’ Feet Are Something To See

Wendy Williams is someone who absolutely loves flocking to the drama. She’s about as messy as humanly possible. So when anything happens to her, the internet comes right back around to slander her as often as possible. That’s why when new photos of her popped up on the net, everyone noticed one thing. What the hell is going on with her feet?!

Does she have Benjamin Button syndrome of the foot? They look like the same CGI that they used to make Jar Jar Banks. Is this photoshop? Prosthetics? Witchcraft? Someone help!

Take a look at Twitter trying to figure out what the hell is going onnnnnn between cartilage in her bones.