Paperboi Back! “Atlanta” On FX Officially Gets Renewed For Season 3

“Atlanta” On FX Renewed For Third Season

Fans of Donald Glover’s semi-surreal comedy ‘Atlanta,’ can rejoice! FX Network has ordered another run of the hit series for an upcoming season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal was pretty well expected for the network, as the show pulled in multiple Emmys, a Peabody award, and was a steady great ratings performer for FX.

As FX Networks and FX Productions programming president Nick Grad told reporters:

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done. With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Nice. Are you excited for another season of ‘Atlanta?’

Getty/Guy D’Alema/FX