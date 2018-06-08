#ClawsUp: Niecy Nash Makes Surprise Appearance At TNT’s ‘Claws’ NYC Pop Up Manicure Salon

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

TNT’s “Claws” Kicks Off Pop Up Manicure Salon

Today, TNT’s CLAWS kicked-off their #ClawsUp Tour in Herald Square, New York with a surprise appearance by the star herself, Niecy Nash. Media, Influencers and Consumers stopped by the #ClawsUp pop-up manicure salon truck and were treated to nail designs by influencer nail stylist, Lady Fancy Nails with nail polish sponsored by Floss Gloss.

In addition, throughout the day, there were empowering “Lady Boss” Panels moderated by The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and TheYBF’s Natasha Eubanks, featuring women who have made major moves while building their companies.

Season Two of CLAWS premieres Sunday, June 10 at 9/8c on TNT. Peep more pics below

Getty Images for TNT

Categories: For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus