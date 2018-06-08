ClawsUp: Niecy Nash Makes Surprise Appearance At TNT’s ‘Claws’ NYC Pop Up Manicure Salon

TNT’s “Claws” Kicks Off Pop Up Manicure Salon
Today, TNT’s CLAWS kicked-off their #ClawsUp Tour in Herald Square, New York with a surprise appearance by the star herself, Niecy Nash. Media, Influencers and Consumers stopped by the #ClawsUp pop-up manicure salon truck and were treated to nail designs by influencer nail stylist, Lady Fancy Nails with nail polish sponsored by Floss Gloss.
In addition, throughout the day, there were empowering “Lady Boss” Panels moderated by The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and TheYBF’s Natasha Eubanks, featuring women who have made major moves while building their companies.
Season Two of CLAWS premieres Sunday, June 10 at 9/8c on TNT. Peep more pics below
Getty Images for TNT
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: View of the atmosphere during TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT)
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: Niecy Nash attends TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT )
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: Niecy Nash attends TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT )
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: Niecy Nash attends TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT )
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: View of the atmosphere at TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT)
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: View of the atmosphere during TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT)
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: View of a manicure at TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT)
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: Angela Yee attends TNT’s CLAWS Presents The #ClawsUp Tour New York on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TNT)