Jhonni Blaze Makes Threatening Video After Being Beaten At #LHHATL Reunion By Stevie J’s Girl Brittany [Video]
(GETTY)
According to Jhonni Blaze, Stevie J. brought Brittany to the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion and someone put hands on her. So now, Blaze tells Brittany “it’s on sight” when she sees her. We don’t know how, but Shad Moss is involved in this fiasco as well.
Turn the page to see a lil more insight into the beef from Jhonni’s insta-page…
Bitches need checks ! That’s the issue ! He said exactly what I been saying dying for attention bitches need money they not getting the check I’m getting and I was a extra last season I’m a whole cast member this season ! Facts first time I ever agreed to some real ass Shit Shad ! They was suppose to be at a reunion ! At least next time someone throw a glass cup at least throw to hit ! Y’all chicks try me cus y’all see I’m in a better happier place then y’all . You see I’m trying my best to be cool and you want to knock me off my shit . Nah ! Not this time I’m going to let all this dripp rain on all you hoes this year and forever !