R.I.P. Author, Host And Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead From Suicide At Age 61

Anthony Bourdain Dead From Suicide At 61

It’s a sad, sad day for a whole lot of people around the world right now.

Anthony Bourdain is no longer with us.

According to CNN the 61-year-old author, TV host, humanitarian and chef was found unresponsive by his friend and chef Eric Ripert in his hotel room. Bourdain was in France working on an episode of his critically acclaimed TV shows, Parts Unknown and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

CNN has released a statement:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

This would be sad as an independent event, but in the wake of Kate Spade’s suicide earlier this week Bourdain’s death becomes that much more heartbreaking.

Rest in peace, Anthony Bourdain.

