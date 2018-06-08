Two Punks: Mom Sentenced To Life, Boyfriend Sentenced To Death In “Animalistic” Torture Of 8-Year-Old Gabriel Fernandez
The mother of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez and her boyfriend were finally sentenced yesterday in his horrible death. The mom, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez was sentenced to life in prison, while her partner, Isauro Aguirre was given the death penalty for his role according to the NY Daily News.
Isauro Aguirre recibió la pena de muerte por torturar y matar a su hijastro, Gabriel Fernández de 8 años en el 2013. La madre, Pearl Fernandez fue sentenciada a cadena perpetua. El juez George Lomeli, dijo que este había sido el caso más atroz que había visto en sus 20 años de carrera. Agregando que espera que ambos sufran en soledad por el crimen cometido. #Gabrielito #gabrielfernandez
We previously reported that the 8-year-old boy lost his life in Los Angeles County back in 2013 after cowardice murderer, who was his own mother’s boyfriend, admitted he tortured the boy because he “thought he was gay.” During the trial, the prosecutor details the heinous abuse by the couple, explaining that they beat Gabriel, bit him, burned him with cigarettes, whipped him, shot him with a B.B. gun, starved him, fed him cat litter, and kept him gagged and bound in this cubby until he was found on May 22, 2013. His teeth were also missing after being hit in the face with a baseball bat.
