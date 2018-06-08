Some Strong Black Loving: Alicia Keys And Swizzy Partner Up For Black Panther Inspired Photoshoot
Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Channel The Cleavers
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are avid art collectors and activists who have been working with the Gordon Parks Foundation for years so it’s only right that Jamel Shabazz tapped the couple for a Cultured Magazine shoot inspired by Parks’ photo of Eldredge and Kathleen Cleaver back in the day…
Ohhhh I love this so much! 🔥🔥🔥 Inspired by the amazing photographer and renaissance man #GordonParks iconic image of Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver and Kathleen Neal Cleaver, my love @therealswizzz and I are so honored to be photographed by the one and only @jamelshabazz to pay homage to the Parks’ legacy! This photo for me depicts strength, power and love with the fierce energy of the times. We’re also excited to celebrate @thedeancollection for owning the largest private holding of Gordon Parks’ work in the world!!!!! AND it’s our first cover together !! 😍😍😍 It is even more meaningful to be able to do this with you my love. ❤️ There are some rare and special moments in life and this will forever be one of mine!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ BIG love and respect to @gordonparksfoundation @jamelshabazz @cultured_mag @sarahgharrelson @peterkunhardt
The Deans shot for Cultured Magazine @cultured_mag Summer issue by Jamel Shabazz @jamelshabazz styled as iconic 1970 Gordon Parks photo of Kathleen and Eldridge Cleaver. @thedeancollection now owns the largest private holding of Gordon Parks’ work in the world. Read about that decision and more. Link in bio. Blessings @gordonparksfoundation @sarahgharrelson @cultured_mag Couple Power 💥💥 Power to the People ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 We must own our culture ‼️‼️‼️
"Steel and Velvet." One of the greatest photographic experiences of my career. What an honor to be invited to recreate an image originally taken by the great Gordon Parks, and now remixing it having, @therealswizzz and @aliciakeys as the King and Queen for this special cover. Thank you @cultured_mag for the opportunity and special thanks to my partner in vision and right hand man @visionquestnyc who aided me in this shoot, and @meemmap , Emma who styled the couple, Lacy the hair stylist @lacyredway , and @sarahgharrelson and everyone at Cultured magazine @cultured_mag for connecting the dots. Thank you @gordonparksfoundation and Jack's studio for providing the great space and support and Nicola Vassell for making the call that got everything started. #photooftheday #photography #portrait_shots #portrait #couple #love #fashionphotography #powercouple #powertothepeople #powertotheartist #culture #colorphotography #dignity #king and queen# #remix #gordonparks #newwork
Seeing through the third eye, with my brother Kasseem. Salute 👑!!! @therealswizzz. For @cultured_mag, Summer issue. @gordonparksfoundation @meemmap @visionquestnyc #photography #photooftheday #gordonparks #books #photographer #portrait #studiophotography #father #brother #artist #man #light #realdeal #jamelshabazz
Morning inspiration. From Gordon Parks back to Fort Scott series. Circa 1950. @gordonparksfoundation #photooftheday #flashbackfriday #blackandwhitephotography #family #love #familytime #photographerofcolor #morningmotivation #reading #documentaryphotography #photography #gordonparks #fortscottkansas #loveisthemessage
Knowledge is Power. With @therealswizzz and @aliciakeys for @cultured_mag, Summer issue. @gordonparksfoundation, @visionquestnyc #photooftheday #nonfiction #photography #photographerlife #autobiography l#learning #knowledgeispower #insight #learning #knowledge #greatness #gonebutneverforgotten #legacy #studiophotography #artists #morningmotivation #friday #fridaymood #jamelshabazz