Some Strong Black Loving: Alicia Keys And Swizzy Partner Up For Black Panther Inspired Photoshoot

Ohhhh I love this so much! 🔥🔥🔥 Inspired by the amazing photographer and renaissance man #GordonParks iconic image of Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver and Kathleen Neal Cleaver, my love @therealswizzz and I are so honored to be photographed by the one and only @jamelshabazz to pay homage to the Parks’ legacy! This photo for me depicts strength, power and love with the fierce energy of the times. We’re also excited to celebrate @thedeancollection for owning the largest private holding of Gordon Parks’ work in the world!!!!! AND it’s our first cover together !! 😍😍😍 It is even more meaningful to be able to do this with you my love. ❤️ There are some rare and special moments in life and this will forever be one of mine!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ BIG love and respect to @gordonparksfoundation @jamelshabazz @cultured_mag @sarahgharrelson @peterkunhardt

