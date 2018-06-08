Some Strong Black Loving: Alicia Keys And Swizzy Partner Up For Black Panther Inspired Photoshoot

- By Bossip Staff
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Singer Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz arrive at 'LAPEROUSE' restaurant on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Channel The Cleavers

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are avid art collectors and activists who have been working with the Gordon Parks Foundation for years so it’s only right that Jamel Shabazz tapped the couple for a Cultured Magazine shoot inspired by Parks’ photo of Eldredge and Kathleen Cleaver back in the day…

Ohhhh I love this so much! 🔥🔥🔥 Inspired by the amazing photographer and renaissance man #GordonParks iconic image of Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver and Kathleen Neal Cleaver, my love @therealswizzz and I are so honored to be photographed by the one and only @jamelshabazz to pay homage to the Parks’ legacy! This photo for me depicts strength, power and love with the fierce energy of the times. We’re also excited to celebrate @thedeancollection for owning the largest private holding of Gordon Parks’ work in the world!!!!! AND it’s our first cover together !! 😍😍😍 It is even more meaningful to be able to do this with you my love. ❤️ There are some rare and special moments in life and this will forever be one of mine!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ BIG love and respect to @gordonparksfoundation @jamelshabazz @cultured_mag @sarahgharrelson @peterkunhardt

