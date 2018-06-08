Out Of Pocket: Stevie J Allegedly ASSAULTED Erica Mena At The LHHATL Reunion And Called Her Son A Gay Slur

Stevie J And Erica Mena Fight At LHHATL Reunion Taping

Last night the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reunion was filmed and now multiple sources are confirming something UGLY went down between Erica Mena and Stevie J.

They’ve been beefing the whole season because Erica feels like Stevie is brainwashing her former bestie Estelita. Before the beef, Stevie J thought he and Erica were “cool”. Now Erica has his blood BOILING, he allegedly resorted to calling her son slurs and hitting her on set.

Before things popped off, Erica was cool and calm…

