Out Of Pocket: Stevie J Allegedly ASSAULTED Erica Mena At The LHHATL Reunion And Called Her Son A Gay Slur
Last night the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reunion was filmed and now multiple sources are confirming something UGLY went down between Erica Mena and Stevie J.
They’ve been beefing the whole season because Erica feels like Stevie is brainwashing her former bestie Estelita. Before the beef, Stevie J thought he and Erica were “cool”. Now Erica has his blood BOILING, he allegedly resorted to calling her son slurs and hitting her on set.
Before things popped off, Erica was cool and calm…
Erica took to IG live to speak on the incident, unfortunately she deleted the entire rant. But she did say that Stevie J “tried to fight her” because she took a low jab at him. But Stevie jabbed at her first with THIS…
Erica Mena said Stevie J tried to fight her at the reunion cause she said a very very low blow about him after he called her son a f*g!
Another eye witness at the taping CONFIRMED that something went down. Allegedly Stevie called Erica’s son a f*ggot and had to leave the building. We’re guessing this guest sing an agreement and was being sparse on details, scroll down for more!
Erica talks briefly about their fight here.
“He likes to fight females. If you blogs wanna blog about anything, blog about the fact the Stevie J is a B*TCH, and he likes to fight girls.”
Stevie J fired for putting the paws on #ericamena Love & Hip Hop's firing of Stevie is "pending further investigation." They're reviewing the video footage to determine what FINAL steps that they can do under his contract. What happened? hearing reports Stevie appeared to ASSAULT Erica Mena – and allegedly went on a disturbing hate filled tirade against her – and her 11 year old son. Stevie called the innocent young man a "f*ggot." The incident was so bad that SECURITY had to pull Stevie off of Erica – and force him to leave the building. Here's Erica revealing account of what happened The reunion show was filled with drama – as most reunion shows are – but what happened last night was CRAZY. Security had to be called in – to pull Stevie and Erica APART from each other. Shortly after the reunion show stopped filming – Stevie continued on his VIOLENT SPREE. He and Brittany later PULLED UP at an event where Jhonni Braze was performing – and they BEAT her up too. #loveandhiphop #lovandhiphopat #steviej #ericamena #menamondays #hiphopnews #hiphopweekly #celebritytea #celebritynews #celebritygossip
My lovely boy, Another year has flown by and, as usual, I am completely unprepared to accept that you are a whole year older! Eleven! Wow! An official tween! I thank god alot for what he gave to me when you were born. Everyday you make me a better parent! Every time I feel like – yeah, I think I’ve figured out this parenting thing – you force me outside my comfort zone! What a supremely cool kid you are becoming!! With your bright smile, your intelligence, your prodigious vocabulary, and your ability to love unconditional & completely – all things that will stand you in good stead for the future. You draw people towards you and are showing to be quite a good human being. I’m not just raising the boy you are today, I’m leaving a legacy of the man you’re going to be tomorrow. So continue be kind, be loving, be peaceful, be articulate, be sensitive, be honest, be present. Life is not a spectator sport, it demands engagement so get involved. Stand up for what you believe, lend your voice to those whom society has marginalized, choose the high road but don’t be a pushover. Happy 11th birthday my beautiful little man! I love you now and forever! And no, I’m not crying! Lol Love always Your Mommy
Yikes! Everyone know how much Erica Mena ride for her son, why would he say that??? And then fight her…what do you think of all of this mess???
