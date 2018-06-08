Kome To The Kookout: Alice Marie Johnson Says Kim Kardashian Is An Official Family Member [Video]

Image via Splash

Alice Marie Johnson And Kim Kardashian React To Clemency

Alice Marie Johnson ain’t trippin’ off those who are lookin’ at Kim’s newfound enthusiasm for prison sentencing reform as a chase for colored folks’ clout. Far as she’s concerned, Kim helped get her out of the bing and back to her family. Understandable.

The 63-year-old great grandmother spoke to TMZ and heaped a whole commissary of praise on Kim for her efforts and even made her an official Johnson family member.

Flip it again to watch Kim’s interview with Van Jones in reaction to Alice’s release.