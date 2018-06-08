Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci, Reginae, Tiny And More Pull Up For QC Label Head Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ B’Day Bash

Quality Control Owner Pierre “Pee” Thomas Hosts Casino Royale Party At Gold Room

It really went up at Atlanta’s Gold Room on Wednesday when the owner of Quality Control, Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas, had his invite only Casino Royal themed Party. The label and management company has the hottest roster out right now — with Migos, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more as clients. Meek Mill, Trippie Redd, Migos, Cardi B, City Girls, YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter, Zonnique, Alexis Skyy, Tommie, Tameka Harris, Adrian Broner and Mona Scott Young attended.

Boss isht for sure…

