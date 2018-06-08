Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci, Reginae, Tiny And More Pull Up For QC Label Head Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ B’Day Bash
It really went up at Atlanta’s Gold Room on Wednesday when the owner of Quality Control, Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas, had his invite only Casino Royal themed Party. The label and management company has the hottest roster out right now — with Migos, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more as clients. Meek Mill, Trippie Redd, Migos, Cardi B, City Girls, YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter, Zonnique, Alexis Skyy, Tommie, Tameka Harris, Adrian Broner and Mona Scott Young attended.
Boss isht for sure…
Hit the flip for more great shots
Of course people had plenty to say about pregnant Cardi being up in the club surrounded by blunt smoke and stuff but…
She’s glowing and looks happy. It’s her body. It’s her baby. Is it on us to judge? What do you think?
We had to devote a whole page to this hot new couple — Reginae and Lucci
Talk about a dynamic duo… “Love & Hip-Hop” starruhs Alexis Skyy and Tommie came through drippin’
Mona Scott Young came through
Lil Baby Zonnique looking like SUNSHINE outchea
Tiny was there too
Yachty looking like Black Boy Joy Personafied