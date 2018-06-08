Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci, Reginae, Tiny And More Pull Up For QC Label Head Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ B’Day Bash

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

Cardi B Offset Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Quality Control Owner Pierre “Pee” Thomas Hosts Casino Royale Party At Gold Room

It really went up at Atlanta’s Gold Room on Wednesday when the owner of Quality Control, Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas, had his invite only Casino Royal themed Party. The label and management company has the hottest roster out right now — with Migos, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more as clients. Meek Mill, Trippie Redd, Migos, Cardi B, City Girls, YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter, Zonnique, Alexis Skyy, Tommie, Tameka Harris, Adrian Broner and Mona Scott Young attended.

Meek Mill Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Boss isht for sure…

Hit the flip for more great shots

Cardi B Offset Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Of course people had plenty to say about pregnant Cardi being up in the club surrounded by blunt smoke and stuff but…

Cardi B Offset Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

She’s glowing and looks happy. It’s her body. It’s her baby. Is it on us to judge? What do you think?

Reginae YFN Lucci Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

We had to devote a whole page to this hot new couple — Reginae and Lucci

Reginae Carter YFN Lucci Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Reginae YFN Lucci Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Alexis Skyy Tommiee Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Talk about a dynamic duo… “Love & Hip-Hop” starruhs Alexis Skyy and Tommie came through drippin’

Alexyss Sky Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Mona Scott Young Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Mona Scott Young came through

Mona Scott Young Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Zonnique Pullins Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Lil Baby Zonnique looking like SUNSHINE outchea

Tameka Tiny Cottle Zonnique Pullins Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Tiny was there too

Lil Yachty Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

Yachty looking like Black Boy Joy Personafied

Yachty City Girls Quavo Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

Prince Williams/ATLPics

    Continue Slideshow

    Trippie Redd Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

    Prince Williams/ATLPics

    Trippie Red Quavo Pierre "Pee" Thomas Casino Themed Birthday Party

    Prince Williams/ATLPics

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Bangers

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus