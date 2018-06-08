Chicago Pigs Called Out After This Video Of Innocent 10-Yr-Old Black Kid Is Handcuffed & Traumatized For Life [Video]

(WENN)

A video is going viral showing a frightened 10-yr-old boy handcuffed by the police and being grilled on the hood of their car until his family comes to save the day. The police say they got a call about a kid running around the neighborhood with a gun, but this little boy had no gun or weapon on him.

See, police think this is the norm for black kids, and it sadly is. How many white kids compared to black kids have to be handcuffed and searched by police by the tender age of 10?