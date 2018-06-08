In White Folks News: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged

For all you Vanderpump Rules fans out there, this one’s a doozy…but not exactly surprising.

On Thursday night, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got engaged. Both of the reality stars posted a picture of the big rock on Instagram to announce their certified coupledom.

Cartwright wrote in her caption, “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed!” So, it’s safe to say the proposal will be shown in it’s entirety on the next season of the Bravo series.

It’s been a rocky road for the couple, who began dating back in 2015. Just a year ago, Jax admitted to cheating with fellow Vanderpump castmate, Faith Stowers. It looks like Brittany has moved past that and right into wedding mode, despite some advice to the contrary from her pals on the show.

Congrats to the happy couple!