Exclusive: Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Says Singer Got Rid Of His Kid’s Pet Dog

Jill Scott & Mike Dobson Split Getting Ugly

Jill Scott’s estranged husband has accused the singer of kicking his child’s beloved pooch to the curb.

Mike Dobson said the “Golden” singer sold or gave away his dog, named Shadow, behind his back, and he’s just filed a motion for the canine’s return, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. He said Scott never gave him the opportunity to come and get the dog, and instead got rid of the animal, deeply hurting Dobson and his child.

“The dog is not just Mr. Dobson’s personal property but was his child’s family pet, which he has now lost and is very upset over,” Dobson’s lawyer, Marissa Crespo of Atlanta based Walker & Associates told us. “Although this appears on the surface as a mere extended storyline of this divorce proceeding, it only shows that other beings outside of Ms. (Scott) and Mr. Dobson are affected in this matter.”

Dobson said Scott said Shadow became too much for her, but instead of telling him to come to get the dog, she sold the pooch and then told Dobson’s child about the sale, his court papers state. The husband said the move may have violated a court order barring both parties from removing any marital property.

The City of Atlanta employee also accused his soon-to-be-ex of failing to give him back his clothing and other items after she locked him out of their home when she filed for divorce last September.

The husband’s motions are the latest in a back and forth between the pair. Last month, Scott asked the divorce judge to punish Dobson for canceling their scheduled deposition dates and called his behavior a “bad faith” effort to drag the divorce out to get a bigger settlement.