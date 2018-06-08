Bae Of The Day: #RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Is Absolutely Gorgeous

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

Gizelle Bryant Is Bae

Hey, you. Yeah, you. We hope you’re not sleeping on #RHOP. Are you? That’s a shame because not only is it full of delicious drama and spectacular petty, it’s full of beautiful women. Gizelle Bryant is one such woman. She’s 47 years old and looks like she’s in her 30s at most. Yes, ma’am.

All smiles because #RHOP is on TONIGHT at 8pm!!! @bravotv #MustSee

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

So let’s take a look at a cornerstone of the show and one woman we can’t get enough of. Amen.

LOVED the new broadway play SUMMER about the beautiful #DonnaSummer #Awesome 🌸

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

#GrownWoman Walking! #LivingMyBestLife #RHOP @everyhuebeauty

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

#HappySaturday 😀 #RHOP 🌸

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

🐢 🐢 🐢 #TurtleTime 😊

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

    Continue Slideshow

    🍍☀️ #Living #RHOP 🌸

    A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

    #SpringBreak is really for parents 😉☀️ #RHOP 🌸

    A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

    Sitting pretty waiting on SUNDAY #RHOP Season Premier 🌸 @bravotv 10pm

    A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

    My #KatnissEverdeen braid! #RHOP 🌸

    A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

    👙😎☀️

    A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus