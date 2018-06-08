Big Boi Releases The Official Visual For His Track, “All Night” [Video]

Big Boi’s “All Night” Gets An Official Video

Big Boi’s latest release, “All Night,” is a certified bop, and now we’ve finally got a music video to accompany the hit song.

In this visual, the ATLien helps out a timid friend who is trying his best to impress a girl, and his assistance ends up working wonders. It’s a simple yet cute video that does the job perfectly of accompanying the upbeat song.