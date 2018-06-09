Pride Of Pride Week: EJ Johnson Gets Gussied Up To Party At Poppy Alongside Tinashe, Ben Simmons And More!
- By Bossip Staff
EJ Johnson Rocks Matching Versace Shirt And Headband To The Poppy Club
EJ Johnson was feelin’ festive Thursday night, rocking a matching Versace shirt and headband as he hit up Poppy Club in West Hollywood.
We hate to call the back of his look tragic, but well.. Are You Feelin It?
Hit the flip for photos of Tinashe and Ben Simmons leaving the club…
When we saw how happy Tinashe looked leaving we thought maybe the pair had reconciled, seeing as how Kendall Jenner was out here kissing Anwar Hadid and all… but there’s no telling right now what the state of their relationship is.