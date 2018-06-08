Yikes: RHOP’s Monique Samuels Invites Gizelle Bryant’s Boo Sherman’s Ex-Wife To Gala

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Airs Sunday Nights On Bravo

This is the awkward moment the ex-wife of Gizelle Bryant’s boyfriend Sherman rolls up to a glittering gala with all the ladies.

Monique Samuels invited Shermy’s ex-wife, Kyndall, to sit at her table, and the move ruffled some of the ladies’ feathers, to say the least.

“She did it to be messy,” Charisse Jackson-Jordan commented, “and I think it’s tacky.”

