Yikes: RHOP’s Monique Samuels Invites Gizelle Bryant’s Boo Sherman’s Ex-Wife To Gala
- By Bossip Staff
“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Airs Sunday Nights On Bravo
This is the awkward moment the ex-wife of Gizelle Bryant’s boyfriend Sherman rolls up to a glittering gala with all the ladies.
Monique Samuels invited Shermy’s ex-wife, Kyndall, to sit at her table, and the move ruffled some of the ladies’ feathers, to say the least.
“She did it to be messy,” Charisse Jackson-Jordan commented, “and I think it’s tacky.”
Check out the clip above.