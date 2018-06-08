Issa QUEEN: Oprah Winfrey’s NMAAHC Exhibit Opens, Dave Chappelle Bows To Her Greatness

Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival/Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Oprah Winfrey is a G. Capital.

The media icon’s exhibit at the Nation Museum of African American History and Culture is now open and she took time to celebrate it by doing what she does best. Inspiring people.

According to CNN, Oprah spoke to the crowd who had assembled to recognize the gravity of such an exhibit.

“The reason so many of us can’t move forward is because we’re cramped in a space too small to hold our spirit,” Winfrey told attendees at the museum’s inaugural Women’s E-3 Summit on Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and Engagement. “You have to be in alignment with what it is you want to do.”

During her keynote address, Winfrey recited “Ain’t I A Woman” as written by Sojourner Truth in 1851.

“This question is at the heart of black women’s experience,” she said. “It’s been difficult for us to be heard, but not anymore, because we have the National Museum of African American History. I’m here to tell you that its very creation, its very existence, it being here screams ‘hear me, hear me now.'”

