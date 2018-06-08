HBO Just Dropped A Trailer For ‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind’ [Video]

HBO’s Robin Williams Documentary Now Has An Official Trailer

The first trailer just dropped for the upcoming HBO documentary on Robin Williams, which is going to showcase the highs and lows of the late comedian from the people closest to him throughout his complicated life.

Titled Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, the film follows the iconic comedian through his life and career, until his death by suicide back in 2014. The documentary is mainly narrated by Williams himself, and it includes exclusive, never-before-seen footage with friends including Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, and Steve Martin.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film below, premiering July 16 on HBO.