Mind Yours: Newly Wedded Kat Von D Blasts Haters Hounding Her Gut Full Of Vegan Seed

More white folks news…

Kat Von D wants her doubters to HUSH IT after reading remarks over he way she’s choosing to nourish her growing baby. The knocked up newly wed shared with followers that she, who is vegan, with continue to eat as a vegan and also raise her baby that way. Welp, comment poured in, discouraging her from “starving” her seed, which she say is absolutely BOGUS.

I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice.

Some good and some questionable – unsolicited none the less.

I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy. My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead.

If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan.

And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.

My point being: I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices – actual research and educating myself will – which i am diligently doing.

This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey.

Feel free to follow me on here if you like what I’m about – whether it’s tattooing, lipstick, Animal Rights, sobriety, feminism, ridiculous gothiness, black flower gardening, cats, or my adorable husband.

But if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on.

So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself.

More importantly, for those who have amazing positive energy to send my way, I will gladly and graciously receive it with love! X