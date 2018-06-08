Hilary Duff And Her Boyfriend Matthew Koma Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Hilary Duff Announced That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

Only a couple of days after her sister Haylie Duff welcomed a brand new baby daughter, Hilary Duff announced that she is pregnant with a girl of her own. This will be Duff’s second child, and first with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Both parents excitedly shared a photo together with Duff’s tiny baby bump peeking through her dress, making the announcement that she was pregnant. Hilary’s caption said, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!”

Koma posted the same photo and wrote, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother… @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

Hilary just shared today that her first child Luca, whom she had with ex-husband Mike Comrie, graduated from kindergarten–so it’s safe to say a newborn baby in the house will be a change for the couple.

Congrats to the happy couple on their impending bundle of joy