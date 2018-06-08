Get INTO It! Wyclef Jean & Jazzy Amra Drop New Video “You Got Me”

Multi-platinum and Grammy award winning recording artist and music innovator Wyclef Jean and Heads Music debut artist Jazzy Amra Vocalist have just released their new music video “You Got Me” where they kick off the summer with a fresh 90’s vibe. The single is available now across all major streaming services.

Watch Wyclef Jean & Jazzy Amra’s “You Got Me” f/ Riley here!

The Bronx, NY born vocalist and Wyclef protegee burst onto the New York hip hop scene collaborating with Dave East on “Jazzy’s Interlude” from his Paranoia EP as well as “Slow Down” from the project which received 1 million YouTube views for the music video. Catching the attention of international superstar Wyclef Jean, Jazzy has been signed to his label Heads Music and is featured on Wyclef’s album Carnival III: Fall and Rise of a Refugee.” “You Got Me” will be a part of Wyclef Jean’s forthcoming mixtape, “Wyclef Goes Back to School”.

Wyclef and Jazzy talked more about working together during their performance yesterday on MTV’s TRL.