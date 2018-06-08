Dopeness: Anthony Anderson Set To Star In Netflix Special About Chicago’s Rap Scene

Anthony Anderson To Star In New Netflix Film

Anthony Anderson is going to star in a new project, which will be available via Netflix.

According to reports from Deadline, the Black-ish star just signed up to play a huge role in Beats, a coming-of-age story about an up-and-coming Chicago rapper, along with his disgraced former music manager.

Khalil Everage, a 17-year-old Chicago native, will make his feature debut as the young rapper, while Anderson will play the role of the manager. The film is also going to feature music from a bunch of Chicago artists including new songs from Young Chop. Dreezy, Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Paul Walter Hauser, and Dave East are also set to appear in the film.

Chris Robinson, the director behind ATL and The New Edition Story, will take the helm of this project as well, which will follow Miles Orion Feldsott’s original script.

Beats is set to be released on the streaming platform in 2019.