Too Far? Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Fact Beyonce’s Tour Has Started With NO Album

Beyonce’s Fans Are Harassing Her For An Album

Beyonce’s tour (with that other dude) started this week and it blew up Twitter. However, it’s not all the time that she hops on a tour without dropping an album first. So the fans totally expected an album to drop any day now before the tour was underway, with many thinking June 6th was the date.

"Beyoncé, we need an album" pic.twitter.com/jdUIKma9tT — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 5, 2018

Well. There wasn’t an album. At all. And the Hive is DISTRAUGHT. Take a look…