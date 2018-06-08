Jesus Take The Wheel: Father Charged With Homicide After Toddler Son Kills Himself

Image via Getty

Father Charged With Homicide After Toddler Kill Self With Pistol

27-year-old Tasman William Maile of Utah was charged with child abuse homicide after his 2-year-old son Puniani grabbed his pistol and shot himself in the head while Maile slept.

According to Fox, Tasman told the cops that he always sleeps with his gun near him, fully loaded, one in the chamber.

What’s worse is that a neighbor told the cops that they saw Tasman and his older son run and toss something in the dumpster after the shot went off. When police found the item, it was a bucket that had a handgun clip and 10 ounces of weed. Police also confiscated several other guns.

Maile already has a criminal record which means that he was also charged with weapons possession by a restricted person and possession of substance with intent to distribute.

Sounds like this guy is headed back to prison. It’s all bad.