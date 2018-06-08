“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Vainzilla Freaks After Her Plans Fall Flat To Put Her Eyebrows On Fleek [VIDEO]

Bridal Makeover Goes Bad On “Bridezillas”

It’s that time again! A new episode of “Bridezillas” airs tonight and these brides live up to the show’s crazy title for sure.

BRIDEZILLAS – “RUNAWAY ZILLA & VAIN ZILLA” – Airs Friday, June 8th at 10:00pm|9:00 C

About Bridezillas

“Bridezillas” is back for an epic reboot on WE tv with a new batch of the baddest brides who are more outrageous than ever. The popular reality show that spawned a new television genre and became part of the pop culture vernacular returns for season 11 airing Fridays, with 10 new hour-long episodes. The series continues to celebrate the craziest, most over-the-top brides wreaking wedding day hell with epic meltdowns, family feuds and social media wars!