Win, Win Win, Win: Jay Rock Releases Album Tracklist With Features From Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and J. Cole

Jay Rock’s Redemption Tracklist Is Here, Along With A New Song

Jay Rock’s upcoming album Redemption is set to release on the 15th of June, and the preorder for the project just went up last night–along with a few additional teasers.

Rock released the tracklist for the highly anticipated project, which not only revealed the names of the tracks, but who is featured. Along with the 13 new songs from Watts’ own, we also get to hear features from his labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA, along with Jeremih, J. Cole, and Future.

Along with the newly available preorder, Jay Rock also made one new track available for eager fans. Those who preorder the project will get “The Bloodiest” to listen to now while we wait for the 15th.

Redemption is his first album since 2015’s 90059. He’s currently wrapping up The Championship Tour with his TDE labelmates.