Please Check On Your “Strong Friend”: Anthony Bourdain Discusses “Spiral Of Depression” With Therapist [Video]

Anthony Bourdain Talks About His Depression With Therapist

The world is reeling in the wake of news that beloved chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain committed suicide.

TMZ found footage of Bourdain speaking about his depression and how it affects him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family and friends at this time.

