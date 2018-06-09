Sad AF: Anthony Bourdain Reportedly Hung Himself Using Belt From Bathrobe

Image via Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain Used Bathrobe Belt To Hang Himself

While people are still highly emotional about the death of Anthony Bourdain, new details surrounding his shocking suicide are now coming to light.

According to TMZ, Bourdain used the belt from a bathrobe to hang himself inside his hotel room in France, Le Chambard Hotel.

There are no signs of foul play and authorities do not believe that anyone was involved in Anthony’s death.

Toxicology test will be done to determine whether or not Bourdain had taken any drugs or alcohol was in his system at the time.

Bourdain was famously open about his former battles with drugs, but he’s been clean for quite some time. We can only hope that his suicide didn’t have anything to do with falling off the wagon.