SMH: DJ Khaled Files A Lawsuit Over the Use of His Son Asahd’s Name

DJ Khaled Files A Lawsuit Over His Son’s Name

If there’s one thing everyone should know about DJ Khaled, it’s that he doesn’t play when it comes to his son. This company found that out first hand after they tried to use his name to make a profit….it’s safe to say Khaled wasn’t having it.

According to reports from TMZ, the producer has filed a lawsuit against Curtis Bordenave and his company, Business Consulting. The Florida native is accusing Bordenave of filing trademarks for “We The Best Lifestyle,” “Asahd Couture,” and “Asahd,” which we all know to be the DJ’s staples. He also claims that Bordenave’s company has already made clothes adorned with his son’s name, which, according to Khaled, “caused confusion for customers and unfair profits for Curtis.”

The We the Best boss asserts futhermore that he’s been working on his own business called Haddad Brands, and that Bordenave has attempted to stop the company from using anything related to Asahd’s name. Khaled also pointed out that the defendant has attempted to pull this stunt with other celebrities, and has allegedly trademarked “Cardi B,” “Stormi Couture,” and “Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.”

Khaled is asking the company to stop using Asahd’s name and is seeking any profits made from Asahd-related branding.