So Sad: Man Found Dead At Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee

Bonnaroo Attendee Found Dead At The Beloved Festival

A Bonnaroo patron was found dead on Friday morning inside the festival’s campground in Manchester, Tennessee.

According to reports from USA Today, the individual was identified as Michael Donivan Craddock, a Tennessee native. A spokesperson for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement responded to a medical call at the venue at around 10:30 a.m, and shortly after they arrived, authorities discovered Craddock unresponsive inside his vehicle.

Officials told the publication that foul play is not suspected, and that the body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy so that they can determine the exact cause of death. Craddock’s passing marks the 13th fatalityin the history of the annual music festival, since its inception 17 years ago. The last death happened in the summer of 2015, when a 47-year-old man died from a pre-existing cardiac issue.

Bonnaroo 2018 started off on Thursday and is scheduled to continue through Sunday including music from Eminem, Playboi Carti, and Future.