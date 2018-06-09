Go Dumb: Here’s What Happened On NBA Twitter When The Golden State Warriors Won The Championship

Image via Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Warriors Win NBA Championship And Twitter Is Hilarious

Last night, the Golden State Warriors completed a 4-0 sweep of LeBron James and the men who call themselves the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although the win was rather anticlimactic as it a) took place on the Cavs home court and b) totally expected from game 1 of the NA season, NBA Twitter makes EVERYTHING more entertaining.

Nick Young when he realizes he's getting a ring. pic.twitter.com/qCSc9mq4l6 — RealGM (@RealGM) June 9, 2018

Nick Young is George Jefferson walking on his way to championship. What a time to be alive.

https://twitter.com/4thand13podcast/status/1005297823368318976 (KD gf)

Kevin Durant has a sneaky girlfriend????

All this and more on the flip side.

"How many rings does Steph Curry have against Lebron?" pic.twitter.com/5cyY9HQoga — Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) June 9, 2018

The pettiness of it all.

The goggles somehow make the celebration photos better lol pic.twitter.com/XnHD4sbXA1 — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) June 9, 2018

Isn’t someone supposed to do that to you?

omg @WindhorstESPN just dropped a 💣 that LeBron suffered a “severe right hand injury” after punching a blackboard following Game 1 pic.twitter.com/oEUt50SbaZ — LeRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 9, 2018

LeBron broke his hand in game 1

LeBron at the post game presser pic.twitter.com/yx1GmIQUhY — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 9, 2018

The jokes will fly.

Walk on ’em.

Klay reacts to google’ing himself and it now saying “3-time NBA Champion” lmaooo pic.twitter.com/dJsEiOxPPl — LeRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 9, 2018

The internet works FAST.

Nick Young: “I went from getting snitched on to putting a ring on!” pic.twitter.com/FpgSRgn0yC — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 9, 2018

Swaggy P has a ring…and isn’t getting snitched on anymore!

Oakland enjoyed their last hurrah, the Dubs move to San Francisco next season.

Them: LeBron is the GOAT…. Me:

pic.twitter.com/Q0jxdmKiii — Kenny Powers (@EastSideKris) June 9, 2018

The debate rages on.

Jordan Bell is drunk asf on live TV lol pic.twitter.com/xGhbUyJFNc — Athlete Vidz (@Athlete_Vidz) June 9, 2018

Po’ up. Drank.

Klay is trying to take a selfie while Draymond Green is being asked a question 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CugwaaHyQf — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 9, 2018

This is kinda lame.

Chuck really asked Draymond if he was just as annoying in person as he was on TV 😂 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/DZelfOiQXn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 9, 2018

Charles Barkley, ladies and gentleman…