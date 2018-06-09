For The Doubtful: Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Bare Belly Full Of Baby Twirl During A Mommy Workout
Kenya Moore Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
After Kenya Moore debuted her bump at an Atlanta Women’s expo, and even shared an early sonogram of her growing seed…folks are still somehow doubting that the 49-year-old newlywed is truly expecting baby #1.
Andy Cohen even corroborated her pregnancy story, but that still isn’t enough for internet conspiracy theorists that swear that Kenya has a secret surrogate carrying her child while she…we don’t know, bulks up her belly eating tacos or something.
Well, Kenya shut down the haters one more time on Friday, flaunting her bare belly in a sponsored post showcasing her Mommy workouts.
Trying to stay fit for baby! I love these @dynastysportswearusa pants because they are so soft and comfy and I can pull them up over my belly (first photo) and roll them down if I get too hot. Also I never and butt crack! Check them out they have many styles and colors. ❤️ #fitbaby #healthy #noexcuses #workoutclothes #dynastysportswear #kenyamoore
She looks pretty pregnant to us. Do you still doubt the validity of her growing seed??
Getty/Instagram