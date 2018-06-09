For The Doubtful: Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Bare Belly Full Of Baby Twirl During A Mommy Workout

Kenya Moore Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

After Kenya Moore debuted her bump at an Atlanta Women’s expo, and even shared an early sonogram of her growing seed…folks are still somehow doubting that the 49-year-old newlywed is truly expecting baby #1.

Andy Cohen even corroborated her pregnancy story, but that still isn’t enough for internet conspiracy theorists that swear that Kenya has a secret surrogate carrying her child while she…we don’t know, bulks up her belly eating tacos or something.

Well, Kenya shut down the haters one more time on Friday, flaunting her bare belly in a sponsored post showcasing her Mommy workouts.

She looks pretty pregnant to us. Do you still doubt the validity of her growing seed??

Getty/Instagram