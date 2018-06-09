Diddy Says He’s No Longer Interested In Co-Owning An NFL Team – “I Don’t Want To Be Associated With Oppression” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
[Fast Forward to the 42:13 mark for comments]
“I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL, and try and be a positive change. This last move … I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more. I don’t want to be associated with oppressing black men. I don’t want to be associated with telling grown ass men what they can and can’t do.”
Do you think Diddy’s making the right move by pulling out of his NFL plans??
Getty/Heineken/YouTube