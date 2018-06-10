Beysus Christ: Beyonce Poses Bucky-Nekkid With Her Backs Out In A Bootylicious Boudoir Bedroom Shoot
Beyonce Puts Her Buns On Blast In New OTR2 Book
Beyonce and Jay Z have social media going crazy following the leak of a couple sexy photos which show the couple lounging and coupled up in bed. The pictures appear to be from the couple’s On The Run II tour book. Since the images begun to circulate online, with many fans shocked at how revealing the photos were because of their privacy.