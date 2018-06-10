Issa Investment: 21 Savage Drops Gems On Why He Finally Decided To Stop Buying Jewlrey [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

21 Savage Explains Why He Decided To Finally Stop Buying Jewelry

21 shared a valuable lesson that more rappers should listen to. The Atlanta rapper explained his reasons for not buying anymore jewelry in a tweet.

“One is because everybody wears jewelry. I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing so … Another reason is because the richest people that I’ve ever met in my life, they’ve never had on jewelry. Every time I meet someone who’s very, very rich, like wealthy, I’ve never seen them with jewelry on.”

 

 

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1646747/issa-investment-21-savage-drops-gems-on-why-he-finally-decided-to-stop-buying-jewlrey-video/
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus