Issa Investment: 21 Savage Drops Gems On Why He Finally Decided To Stop Buying Jewlrey [Video]

21 Savage Explains Why He Decided To Finally Stop Buying Jewelry

21 shared a valuable lesson that more rappers should listen to. The Atlanta rapper explained his reasons for not buying anymore jewelry in a tweet.

“One is because everybody wears jewelry. I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing so … Another reason is because the richest people that I’ve ever met in my life, they’ve never had on jewelry. Every time I meet someone who’s very, very rich, like wealthy, I’ve never seen them with jewelry on.”