Heavy Cream Clap Back: Iggy Azalaea Annihilates Nick Young After He Shadily Says THIS About Her

Iggy Azalea Blasts Nick Young For NBA Finals Win Comment

After her ex sent her some unnecessary shade, Iggy Azalea annihilated him on Instagram.

Nick Young recently celebrated Golden State’s NBA finals win with a comment about going from “being snitched on to about to put a ring on” referencing his ex-teammate D’Angelo Russell exposing him for cheating on his then-fiancee Iggy.

“I went from being snitched on to about to put a ring on,” said Young to the media.

And when fans brought up the comment to heavy cream caked rapper on Instagram, the irritated Australian clapped back at “dirty d***” Nick for laughing about creepin” in their relationship.

“So much better when you just take your team win & don’t include any celebratory references to you sticking your raw d*** in countless chicks while you were engaged,” said Iggy.

Nick has since responded and he’s adamant that his comment wasn’t about being snitched on for cheating.

If you swipe through the above Instagram post you can also see Iggy drop an old text message from Nick begging to visit her on Christmas, Iggy shut it down however and told him to enjoy his two children “Nick Young Jr and “Navigation.”

As previously reported Nick impregnated his ex Keonna Green with their daughter Navi Young while he was still engaged to Iggy. He and Iggy split in 2016.

