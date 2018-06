PEOPLE ARE REALLY OUT HERE TALKING ABOUT WENDY WILLIAMS HAVING PROSTHETIC FEET I JUSTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/XNICAjjLj0 — retired but will return thotimus prime (@foreverthotimus) June 7, 2018

Hilarious Memes Of The Week

Back at it again with MORE hilariously PETTY memes for your weekend funny.

Which Pusha-Tea are you today? pic.twitter.com/FqXT6I917w — benevolent daibella (@Daibellaaa) June 2, 2018

Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.