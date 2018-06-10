Death Penalty Upheld For Man Convicted Of Killing 5-Year-Old Shaniya Davis

NC Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Mario McNeill for the Shaniya Davis kidnapping and murder in 2009https://t.co/KMB9mtge5F#ShaniyaDavis — Paul Woolverton (@FO_Woolverton) June 8, 2018

Shaniya Davis’ Killer To Recieve Death Penalty

The death penalty conviction for the man who admitted to killing 5-year-old Shaniya Davis still stands. As previously reported Mario McNeill murdered the Raleigh, North Carolina toddler in 2009 after he allegedly accepted the child as payment from her mother Antoinette Nicole Davis for an unpaid drug debt.

A medical examiner later determined that Shaniya had been raped and strangled before her death and in May 2013 McNeill was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, sexual offense of a child, indecent liberties with a child, human trafficking, and sexual servitude.

Now after appealing his death sentence conviction claiming that his attorneys violated attorney-client privilege by telling police where to find Shaniya’s body, McNeill will face his fate.

WRAL reports that a court unanimously dismissed McNeill’s argument this week and ruled that he agreed to provide the information as part of a strategy to spare his life.

The publication also adds that McNeill turned down a plea agreement that would have given him a life sentence.

While McNeill will be executed for his crime, Shaniya’s mother is serving a 17 to 21-year sentence after pleading guilty in October 2013 to second-degree murder, human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sex offense, felony child abuse with prostitution, child abuse involving a sex act, sexual servitude, indecent liberties with a child and conspiracy to commit sex offense of a child.