FOREVER MOOD: Funniest (And PETTIEST) “I’m Good Luv, Enjoy” Memes

“hey you coming back next season right?” “i’m good luv, enjoy.” pic.twitter.com/58EcTMJARt — A. Major 🇧🇸 (@therealamajor) June 7, 2018

Hilariously Petty “I’m Good Luv, Enjoy” Memes

And just like that we have our official Summer ’18 mood courtesy of His Royal Savageness Future who shattered the internet with his deliciously messy flyout saga that blessed us with thee caption of the moment: “I’m good luv, enjoy” currently fueling hilarious memes across social media.

boss: im short staffed, you think you come in? me: im good luv, enjoy pic.twitter.com/E8eBnjNXLN — san juan don 💧 (@damncoby) June 7, 2018

