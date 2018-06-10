Chef Draya Cooked Up A Crispy Fried Conspiracy & The Slander Is Pettyyy

Is it me or is Draya frying Popeyes chicken and just threw the red beans and rice on her plate????? Lmfao pic.twitter.com/YeIeGwUtEB — ΒΔΚ President. (@NatashaMarleyy) June 9, 2018

The Internet Vs. Chef Draya (AGAIN)

We love that Chef Draya REFUSES to stop cooking despite the never-ending slander that continued when she was accused of re-frying Popeye’s (or Publix) chicken for the ‘gram in a hilariously petty sequence of events that sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Draya is sick of y’all lmfaooooooo pic.twitter.com/Uazs7O5U11 — Bute&Thick🌚 (@Simply_Shamaria) June 9, 2018

Peep the hilarious chaos over Chef Draya’s latest kitchen disaster on the flip.