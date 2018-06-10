Must Be Nice: Tammy Rivera Posts The Million-Dollar Mansion She & Waka Flocka Bought
Tammy Rivera Shares Pics Of Her New Mansion
The Flockas are blissfully in love and marking new beginnings. After Tammy Rivera was seen on LHHATL moving out of her house with Waka Flocka before eventually taking him back, Tammy and her Brick Squad bae are stronger than ever.
The Flockas are so happy in the fact that they recently bought a new Brick Squad bungalow, that they plan on “filling up with babies.”
Home sweet home for the next 30 or more years!!! I’m moving out this town house( y’all remember when I moved on the show) lol we are selling our other home and this is our new start! Not too big not too small just perfect!👌🏾 Thank you baby @wakaflocka 😘 this post isn’t to Bragg I just feel y’all been with me through my whole journey and this is a new chapter I wanted to share… Now let’s fill all these rooms with babies!!!!
Tammy recently told Rolling Out that it took her a year for her to allow Waka to live with her and “a while” before she let him back in the bedroom.
Now completely reconciled, Tammy recently bought him a car for his birthday.
It’s clear that Tammy’s forgiven him fully, could you do the same??
Congrats to the happy couple on their new beginning!