Must Be Nice: Tammy Rivera Posts The Million-Dollar Mansion She & Waka Flocka Bought

Must be niiiice…

Tammy Rivera Shares Pics Of Her New Mansion

The Flockas are blissfully in love and marking new beginnings. After Tammy Rivera was seen on LHHATL moving out of her house with Waka Flocka before eventually taking him back, Tammy and her Brick Squad bae are stronger than ever.

The Flockas are so happy in the fact that they recently bought a new Brick Squad bungalow, that they plan on “filling up with babies.”

Tammy recently told Rolling Out that it took her a year for her to allow Waka to live with her and “a while” before she let him back in the bedroom.

Now completely reconciled, Tammy recently bought him a car for his birthday.

It’s clear that Tammy’s forgiven him fully, could you do the same??

Congrats to the happy couple on their new beginning!